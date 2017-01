BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two people have been arrested for stealing catalytic converters from dozens of cars across the Front Range, according to police.

Joshua Medley, 28, and Diedre Crawford, 26, were arrested January 6 in Broomfield. Police said they stole about 102 catalytic converters between September and December.

Police said 46 of the thefts happened in Fort Collins and Loveland. The rest were in other Front Range communities, including Colorado Springs, Broomfield, Castle Rock, Lone Tree, Aurora, Denver, and Greenwood Village.

Police said said they’ve identified as least 60 people who were victims of the crimes. Anyone else who was the victim of a catalytic converter theft between September and December is asked to call their local police department.

Police said thieves often target catalytic converters to harvest their metals for scrap resale.