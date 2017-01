COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The seventh annual Touch-A-Truck Weekend is coming up this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Mortgage Solutions Financial Expo Center.

The event benefits the Junior League of Colorado Springs. It gives participants the opportunity to see, touch, and even climb on vehicles of all sizes and shapes. This year’s event features 55,000 square feet of indoor truck space, as well as multiple outdoor lots.

A sensory-friendly event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. This event is perfect for children with autism spectrum disorders or other quiet-environment needs. The regular event will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for a family of five.

>> Visit the Junior League website for more information.