Ever dream of being a TV Star? SOCO CW can make your dreams come true!

If you think you have what it takes to be an on-air representative for SOCO CW, and have the video and people skills to back it up, apply for this position!

The SOCO CW Star is the face and talent for SOCO CW (KXTU-TV). The position is a full time position, with some weekend events and evening shoots to cover. The Star must be professional in the way they handle themselves. Represent the station with the client and the public professionally.

The Duties of the Star are as follows:

Talent on all on-air promotions, CW Spots, Segments that air on SOCO CW and KXRM FOX21. Thus, attend shoots to produce all on-air promotions.

Assist in writing scripts for shoots for CW Spots and segments, which can also include scripts for event promotions.

Camera knowledge and editing important in order to be able to shoot and produce commercials.

Handle all social media promotions for both stations, i.e. Facebook and Twitter posts, Website updates, and blogging.

Scheduling and managing promotional inventory for SOCO CW.

Assisting in the Creative Services department in shoots, editing, etc.

Requirements

Must be at least 18 years of age

Must have valid Colorado Driver’s License

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

KXRM FOX21 is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace! EOE M/F/D/V Drug screening and background check required. Please apply on-line @ www.mediageneral.com

Please send resume to James Muller – jdmuller@kxrm.com

Tech Skills:

Hardware:

Camera-DSLR Shooting

Broadcast Camera Knowledge

Software:

Adobe Creative Suite for editing of video and touching up photos and creating static ads for print publication.

Job Skills:

Speaking in Front of a Camera

Non-Linear Editing

Shooting with DSLR style camera

Photoshop

Represent professional appearance with clients and public

Good time management skills and planning skills

Minimum Education:

Not Indicated

Minimum Experience:

2 yrs. of experience.

1-2 years in broadcast environment preferred

Camera knowledge and video editing

Script writing for promotions and commercials

Managing social media, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and blogs.

Customer service interaction verbally and with social media

Application Instructions:

EOE M/F/D/V ~ Background check and drug screen required. Qualified applicants can apply online at www.mediageneral.com.