COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drive Smart Colorado caps off its 28th annual High School Traffic Safety Challenge, which aims to educate teens on safe and responsible driving.

This year, a record 26 students from high schools in El Paso and Teller Counties competed.

In the challenge, students developed educational programs for their schools, with themes including buckling up as well as substance-free and distraction-free driving.

Students are challenged to be creative with how they reach other peers.