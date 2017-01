COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Have a damaged car seat or used crib taking up space in a closet? Babies “R” Us is giving you a chance to get rid of it, and get a discount on new gear in the process.

The store is holding its annual trade-in event from now until February 20. Bring your old, unwanted, and potentially unsafe baby gear or furniture to the store, and you’ll get a coupon for 25 percent off a new item.

The coupon is good for a full-price car seat, stroller, travel system, high chair, play yard, bassinet, infant swing, bouncer, walker, entertainer, crib, or toddler/twin bed.

>> Visit the Babies “R” Us website for more details on the trade-in event.

If you don’t have anything to trade in, you can still get 15 percent off a new item. Just visit the website for a coupon.