COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday afternoon that will prohibit people from panhandling on narrow medians on busy streets in Colorado Springs.

The ordinance, originally proposed by Mayor John Suthers, passed unanimously after several people spoke out both in favor for and against it.

Suthers said he received a number of calls from concerned citizens about the safety of people in the medians.

Other city leaders speaking in favor of the ordinance included District Attorney Dan May and Chief of Police Pete Carey who agreed it was a safety concern.

More than a half of a dozen people spoke out in opposition of the ordinance saying that it targets the most vulnerable population in the city – the homeless – and infringes on their civil liberties.

At one point, one homeless advocate had to be removed from the room after shouting at city council members before they voted.

The new ordinance bans people standing on narrow medians on streets with posted speeds of 30 mph or higher that see more than 25,000 vehicles a day.

Solicitors must use medians that are flat and at least four feet across. However, they can stand on any median where the speed limit is less than 30 mph and used by fewer cars.

The ordinance does apply to major roads like Interstate 24, Powers Boulevard, Highway 24 and even streets like Fillmore and Platte. However, it will not apply to streets in the downtown area.

Violators won’t face any jail time but will face up to a $500 fine and/or probation.

Opponents argued that that number was unreasonable and asked council to lower the fine or include a warning for first-time offenders. Those amendments were voted down, but Chief Carey said that is still an option.

“I rely on these officer’s best judgement on what’s the best thing to do for the situation so they can issue a warning even though it’s not mandated or built into the ordinance to do that,” he said.

The ordinance will apply to anyone wanting to stand on medians, including political sign waivers and even firefighters soliciting for charity.