COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An open house was held Tuesday night by the Colorado Department of Transportation to discuss improving your drive on I-25 to Denver and beyond.

The topic was the I-25 widening project between Monument and Castle Rock.

CDOT says it’s important to get public input regarding the highway and a study is already underway to find better ways to improve the highway’s safety.

In past years, this highway stretch has been a cause for concern since it narrows down to just two lanes and always seems to be congested.

Changing that was part of a 10-year plan, but CDOT was able to cut that down to 5.

CDOT officials say the only tough part is funds for construction.