ESTES PARK, Colo. — It’s one of the highlights of working in Estes Park – you get to see nature up close and personal!

Just last weekend, the shop owner of Water Wheel Gift Corner welcomed an unexpected visitor – a giant bull elk!

The elk just looked around, checking out the stuffed animals, purses, hats, key chains and other souvenirs.

The owner said he propped the door open for customers but the elk walked in and just browsed for about 45 minutes.