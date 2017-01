COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two men robbed a Colorado Springs business at gunpoint Sunday afternoon, according to police.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. at a business at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Carefree Circle. Police said two men entered the business right before closing. One of the men had a handgun and demanded money. The two men got the money and ran away.

Police said both men were wearing full face masks. No suspects have been arrested.