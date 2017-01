PUEBLO, Colo. — Two people were arrested Friday in connection with mail theft from the Pueblo West Post Office.

Authorities arrested 34-year-old Amy Quini and 35-year-old Johnathan Edington Friday at a North Side bank where they were attempting to cash several stolen checks.

Quini had several stolen checks and credit cards in her possession, according to deputies. A search warrant was then executed at her Pueblo West home, where additional stolen checks, ledgers and credit cards were found.

Deputies had been investigating the possible mail theft from the Pueblo West Post Office since early January after they received several reports of a woman trying to cash checks that appeared to have been altered.

The Sheriff’s Office says Quini was successful in cashing several of the stolen checks.

During the investigation, deputies learned there were at least 9 victims who reported they had dropped several pieces of mail at a drop box at the Pueblo West Post Office that never reached their destinations. Officials say several of those items included checks that were found to have been cashed at local Colorado Springs banks in the name of Quini or “Hopeful Hand.”

Quini told deputies “Helpful Hand” was a company she owned and operated out of her home.

Quini was arrested for identity theft, forgery and theft. Edington was arrested for identity theft, forgery and theft. He was also arrested for two unrelated warrants, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Both have been booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.