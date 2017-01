PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police have arrested a suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery and a separate shooting overnight.

Police say they responded to the area of 4th and Glendale around 11 p.m. Sunday after reports of an armed robbery. At the scene they found a man who said he had been robbed at gunpoint of his bike, shoes, jacket and knife.

Officers checked the area but could not find the suspect.

Around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of East 4th Street and Monument after reports of a shooting. Officers found nothing when they checked the area.

Authorities were called to a local hospital around 3 a.m. after a shooting victim arrived in the emergency room. According to police, the victim said he was shot in the area of 4th and Monument and was treated for a non-life threatening injury.

An investigation was conducted and authorities were able to identify and locate the suspect in both incidents, identified as 24-year-old Ernest Cancino-Vigil.

He has been transported to the Pueblo County Detention Center where he will face charges of second degree assault, robbery, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and felony menacing.