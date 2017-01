COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspected burglar is in critical condition after a resident assaulted him Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said it happened just before 10 p.m. on Ruskin Place North, which is in the area of Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. Police said the resident saw the man burglarizing cars in the area and assaulted him. When officers arrived, the assault victim was unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).