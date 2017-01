COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the men who tried to abduct two girls in eastern Colorado Springs Monday morning.

Police said it happened in the area of Blazing Trail Drive and Pony Tracks Drive, near the Springs Ranch golf club. Two 15-year-old girls were walking on Pony Tracks when a car passed them, then turned around and drove next to them while they walked. The front passenger asked them if they wanted a ride to Sand Creek High School, according to police. When the girls refused, the man reached out, grabbed one of the girls by her left arm, and said, “get in, or else.” The girl told her friend to run away and pulled her arm free from the man’s grasp, according to police.

The teens met up in a nearby field and called police. The car was still driving around the neighborhood as they called.

Police said the girls did not recognize the men.

The suspect who grabbed the girl is described as a white man in his mid-20s with short dark hair. He was wearing a black hat and black hoodie. The driver of car is described as a heavyset white man with short hair, wearing a bright red shirt. Police said there may have been one other person in the car, but no description of that person was available.

The car is described as an older-model gray sedan. It had Colorado license plates with a white background and green numbers.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).