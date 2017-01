Related Coverage Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The officers in a officer-involved shooting outside an Arby’s earlier this month have been identified as Christopher Dryman and Anthony D’Agostino.

Dryman has employed by CSPD since July 2002 and D’Agostino since April 2011.

The shooting happened in a parking lot outside an Arby’s restaurant Thursday, January 12. According to officials, the suspect, 39-year-old Shawn Michael Oliver, fired at the officers first and the officers returned fire.

Dryman and D’Agostino were not injured. Both are currently assigned to the Falcon Division.

The incident is being investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deadly Force Investigation team in conjunction with the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.