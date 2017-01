Related Coverage Police looking for men who tried to abduct two teen girls in eastern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two girls in eastern Colorado Springs are safe after they were nearly abducted Monday, January 23.

It happened on Pony Tracks Drive near the Springs Ranch Golf Club.

Two teen girls were walking alone when a car passed them, then turned around and started driving next to them.

The front passenger asked if they wanted a ride to Sand Creek High School and when the girls refused, a man reached out, grabbed one of the girls by her left arm, and said “get in or else.”

According to police, the girl told her friend to run away and finally pulled her arm free from the man.

Bronson Rivera, who lives in the neighborhood said, “It’s crazy because I go to Sand Creek and so it’s crazy to think people are trying to pick people up at the same school I go to.”

Rivera has lived in the area his entire life and walks to school every day so to hear this happened in his quiet neighborhood was shocking.

“It’s really nice obviously it’s really pretty here and I’ve never felt the need to have any arms really,” said Rivera.

Tiffani Vogel, who also lives nearby said, “It’s really beautiful and really quiet and I actually run every day out in the neighborhood but we don’t get a whole lot of traffic it’s actually really quiet.”

Vogel and her family moved here about 5 months ago from Arizona. She says her son asks to walk to school but she doesn’t let him. Now, she definitely won’t.

“My husband actually just got me some mace a couple days ago which was weird because I’ve ran in the dark a couple of times and I was going to go for a run tonight too but I am a little nervous now,” said Vogel.

As for Rivera, he says he’ll be looking over his shoulder a lot more often.

Rivera said, “I’m little more scared like just walking right now makes me a little more hesitant to come out over here.”

At this point, the men who did this have not been found.

Police say the suspect who grabbed the girl is a white man in his mid-20s with short dark hair. He was wearing a black hat and black hoodie.

The driver of the car is described as a heavyset white man with short hair, wearing a bright red shirt.

The car was an older-model gray sedan with Colorado license plates.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call CSPD at 719-444-7000.