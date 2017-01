COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Protests and demonstrations continue across the country after President Donald Trump’s inauguration last Friday.

Monday night, dozens of citizens gathered in Acacia Park for a climate vigil. The vigil is part of the first 100 hours of action against the new Trump administration.

The Colorado Springs Council for Justice organized the event, which brought together environmental activists to renew their commitment to protect the earth. Many of the people in attendance fear the President’s next move could be enacting sweeping changes to the Environmental Protection Agency.

“The country is in a crisis, a denial of reality is coming down from the new administration,” said Richard Buchanan, an attendee.

“We are very concerned that this new administration is taking climate change action backwards,” added Leslie Weise, a board member with 350 Colorado.

“Well when I think of Trump, I think of industry and right now a lot of the environmental problems might be more overlooked,” said Robert Williams, another attendee.

According to a report released by Axios, President Trump plans to ban the EPA from funding science and set new rules about how science can be used when it comes to policy decisions.

“One of the first acts that this president did was to remove climate change from mention on the White House website and that’s very concerning to us,” said Weise.

“Climate change is a reality and if denied then nobody knows where that’s going to lead,” said Buchanan.

Whether an overhaul comes or not, some EPA rules cannot be changed without the support of Congress and others could take several years before real change is enacted.

For those speaking out, the issue of climate change is of utter concern.

“It’s already at an alarming state and that’s why we should be taking more aggressive action instead of going backwards like this President says he’s going to take us,” said Weise.

“I have grandchildren and I have a brand new baby in Ohio and it’s my great niece and I want to leave them a world that is livable and productive,” said Buchanan.

Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt is who President Trump has chosen to lead the EPA.

Just last week he acknowledged human activity affects climate change but insisted the extent of that impact remains up for debate.