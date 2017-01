COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was arrested after he fired a shot inside a home during an argument with his adult son Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Police said it happened around 2:45 p.m. at a home on Hartman Drive, which is in the area of Dublin Boulevard and Tutt Boulevard. Police said Robbie Martin got into an argument with his 29-year-old son, who was drunk. During the argument, Martin grabbed a gun and fired one shot, hitting an inside wall, according to police.

Martin was arrested and charged with illegal discharge of a weapon.