COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Chinese New Year is just days away.

For the 16th year in a row, the Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute is bringing the celebration to the Pikes Peak region.

Dozens of people celebrated the ‘Year of the Rooster’ Saturday at City Auditorium in Colorado Springs.

This is the largest Chinese New Year party in southern Colorado.

In Chinese culture, the new year is celebrated 7 days before January 1 and 15 days after through family gatherings, food and dancing.