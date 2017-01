COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A woman was arrested after she shot a man early Sunday in Colorado Springs.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 3200 block of Poughkeepsie Drive near Silver Hawk Avenue.

Police say they found the victim at the scene and transported him to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities later made contact with the woman involved in the incident, 23-year-old Breanna Lark, and arrested her for attempted first degree murder.

She has been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.