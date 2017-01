LAKEWOOD, Colo. — An unidentified pollutant is being blamed for killing at least 20 geese and ducks in a Lakewood pond.

The birds started showing up dead this weekend, sparking the interest of federal authorities, who say they still have no idea how the pond was contaminated.

Homeowners near the small retention pond at a business park first noticed a milky-white sheen on Wednesday.

The investigation began Friday when birds were discovered dead in the area.

The EPA, USDA and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are now all involved, trying to figure out how the mysterious substance got there.

“We do not feel there is a public health concern,” said Ryan Moehring with U.S. Fish and Wildlife. “We are encouraging folks in the surrounding area to just have some caution.”

Investigators are not ruling out any possibilities, and that means looking into whether the pollutant was caused naturally or put into the pond intentionally.