COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Space Foundation Discovery Center is exposing kids and adults alike to Tesla’s Toolbox.

Named after Nikola Tesla, who lived in Colorado Springs in the early 1900s, the workshop teaches tinkering skills inspired by Tesla.

It’s alternative learning outside the classroom in an effort to get these students interested in STEM education.

On Saturday, kids got to learn about coding.

“What’s great about this is that they’re learning the basic concepts of programming. Raspberry Pi’s have a simple programming system that even I can understand and it allows the student to feel as if they’re confident and then they can enter into this,” said Travis Schenck, director of the Space Foundation Discovery Center. “We have a great diversity in the kids who come to this, boys, girls, from all over Colorado Springs and outside of town and they get a lot of confidence that they can do this.”

