COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who fired shots into a crowd outside a hookah lounge and injured two people early Sunday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on the north side of 1800 East Platte Avenue.

Police say several unidentified people were involved in a disturbance outside the lounge when the suspect pulled out a gun, causing the crowd to quickly disperse.

Authorities say the suspect started firing shots into the crowd, hitting a man in the back and grazing a woman’s scalp.

He then ran from the scene in an unknown direction.

Both victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public at this time.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black or Hispanic man.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.