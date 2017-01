With a million people expected to attend Super Bowl 51 events in Houston, security is a massive undertaking.

To keep the city, visitors and NRG Stadium safe, federal agents will work with state and local law enforcement along with private security.

“Just because you don’t see us it doesn’t mean we are not there,” said special agent Shauna Dunlap with the FBI.

Dunlap says there is no credible threat for the Super Bowl but recent attacks in other areas have authorities on alert.

“Whenever there are large gatherings, there’s an increase for safety concern,” she added.

Crews are already getting the NRG Stadium ready. Come game day, visitors can expect the NFL’s clear bag policy to be in effect.

