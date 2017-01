COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Woodland Hills Drive is closed in both directions between Pioneer Elementary School and Rangewood Drive as police investigate a car crash Sunday morning.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the area of Woodland Hills Drive and Churchwood Circle.

Police say initial information indicates that the driver, a juvenile, was traveling eastbound on Woodland Hills Drive and veered off the roadway, hitting a utility box, fence and part of a brick wall.

Both the driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The passenger was transported for serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities say speed and alcohol are possible contributing factors in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.