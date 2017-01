COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — What should have been a fun and harmless trip to Sky Zone for one family is now a cautionary tale for all parents.

Amanda Rickman’s twins went to Sky Zone with their grandparents a week ago for a birthday party.

3 1/2 year old Ariyanna was running across the trampolines when an adult appears to land on her.

“I was just really shocked,” said Rickman.

Ariyanna’s leg is broken.

Her grandparents did sign a waiver, but attorneys tell Amanda that isn’t legally binding, because they weren’t the kids guardians.

On sky zones website there are rules saying people should bounce with people their own age and size.

“I didn’t see anybody go over to him to tell him to stop, or tell him that he needed to be in a different area, that he couldn’t be jumping, but at the same time I also had employees telling me that yes, you can jump with your child,” said Rickman.

She’s most upset with inconsistency of the rules.

Doing her own research on trampoline parks after the injury to Ariyanna, her opinion of them is a lot different.

“It’s not a good idea for anybody under 7 to be jumping on a trampoline, because of these injuries and how many sprained ankles and broken legs that they see in the E.R. on a regular basis from trampoline parks. I don’t feel like they do a good job of communicating the risk to their customers coming in with small kids,” said Rickman.

We reached out to Sky Zone for a comment on this story, but they haven’t gotten back to us.