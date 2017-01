COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man wanted on a felony arrest warrant for several charges was arrested Sunday after leading officers on a short foot chase and attempting to elude authorities by hiding in a nearby home.

Police say they saw Isaiah Pickett sitting in a parked car in the 3000 block of Starlight Circle just before 1 a.m.

According to authorities, Pickett got out of the car and ran away when officers attempted to contact him.

After a short foot pursuit, police say Pickett ran into a home but surrendered peacefully a short time later.

No injuries were reported.