COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Now that ski season is in full swing many people are hitting the slopes and taking advantage of the snow.

For one local rental business that means staying open for the season — something just a short while ago didn’t look promising.

“Its gone from nothing to phenomenal,” said Stan Wolf, the owner of Colorado Kite and Ski shop.

Two months ago Wolf hadn’t sold a single pair of rentals due to unseasonably warm temperatures but that’s changed.

“The mountains are getting lots of snow, the snow pack is over 100 percent which is wonderful for skiing,” said Wolf.

It’s also wonderful for business, something Wolf wasn’t so sure he’d have earlier this season.

“There was a loss earlier in the season and now I’m making up for it and we’re all happy — the way it should be,” he said.

Wolf offers rentals for as low as $15 but he also sweetens the deal with discounted tickets and resort tips when it comes to saving some cash.

“You have to look around if you want to go skiing,” said Wolf. “Cooper Ski area, locally owned by the city of Leadville, two for Tuesdays.,” said Wolf. “That’s $52 dollars for two people which works out to be $26 a person to go skiing. It’s a small ski area but it’s affordable.”

He says most weekends now he’s selling between 80 to 100 percent of his rentals and that also includes clothing.

“People want their money in their pocket and go spend it someplace to eat or have a good time,” said Wolf. “Get one of your $13 dollar hamburgers when you’re up at the ski areas.”

Thanks to some much needed help from mother nature, business for Wolf is looking bright.

“From nothing to booming was wonderful,” he said. “It’s free enterprise, it’s democracy, it’s wonderful. You deal with it and you keep going, that’s what it’s all about.”

For anyone looking to head to the mountains while trying to conserve some cash, Wolf says come by Colorado Kite and Ski anytime and he’ll do what he can to get you there.