COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s an out of this world experience.

The COSine Science Fiction Convention kicked off Saturday at Hotel Elegante.

It’s a celebration of all things sci-fi, fantasy and literature.

About 20 to 30 authors are there this weekend, along with artists and scientists.

Attendees have the opportunity to ask questions and pick their favorite author’s brains.

The event runs through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

>> Click here for more information.