COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. —¬†Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in cities across the world Saturday, January 21 as part of the Women’s March movement, including a large demonstration in Colorado Springs which even caused several downtown roads to be closed for some time.

Thousands of protesters filled Acacia Park with one message for one man.

“I am here to support women’s rights and I do not like the way President Trump has spoken about women in a demeaning derogatory manner,’ said protester, Vicky Stoner.

Another protester, V Pham said, “Respect is earned and not given and he has said and done a lot of things to lose people’s respect so it’s time for him to earn respect because it’s not a given.”

More than just women carried signs with many marchers clad in pink, saying they worry about what the Trump presidency will bring for all minorities.

“Right now I’m worried, very worried because if he continues with what he has said he will do, this country will be going in a backwards direction,” said Stoner. “It’s already great. We stumble but it’s already great.”

About 15 to 20 Trump supporters showed up to the peaceful protest to also practice their right to the First Amendment.

Steven Roach, “I’ve heard some of the scandals with him; honestly, he does support women’s rights. I can’t find any decision as to why he does not support women’s rights what so ever. I support equal rights for all humans because we’re humans, same blood, same flesh, etc.”

But what these demonstrators want now is not only awareness but unity.

Stoner said, “This is a conservative community but we need to let them know that we do not all share those ultra-conservative views and that we are ready now to stand up and work and fight for them.”