COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who shot a man during a home invasion Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 2800 block of West Serendipity Circle near South Carefree Circle.

Police say at least one suspect forced their way into the home through a garden level patio door.

According to authorities, a resident of the home encountered the suspect on the stairwell from the main living area to the basement.

Police say the suspect fired several shots at the resident during the confrontation. The resident suffered a non-life threatening wound and was later treated.

The suspect fled the area on foot.