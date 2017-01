COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are investigating after they found a possible methamphetamine lab inside a Colorado Springs home Friday night.

Police responded to a home in the 7600 block of North Marksheffel Road near Dublin Boulevard around 10:30 p.m.

At the scene, they found a possible meth lab with drug precursors. There was no one home at the time, according to authorities.

Detectives from the MVNI Unit and Hazmat with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office have taken over the investigation.