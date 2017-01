FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Charges are pending on a horse owner accused of animal cruelty in Penrose.

An animal cruelty investigation conducted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office led to the seizure of 63 horses in the 1000 block of L Street in Penrose Friday.

Investigators from the Colorado Humane Society and the Denver Dumb Friends League also assisted in the seizure.

The Sheriff’s Office says the horse owner, who is not being identified at this time, cooperated with the seizure.

All horses were taken to a secured holding facility where they will be held and cared for until disposition of the court, officials said.