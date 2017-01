TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida restaurant is selling a pricey pizza in honor of the nation’s 45th president.

Due Amici created the special pie for Inauguration Day. A large pizza will cost you $500.

Dubbed the “Trump Pizza,” creators say it’s to celebrate several cultures in one bite.

The pizza is made with Italian cheese, Russian caviar, American gold flakes shaped in a ‘T’ and it also comes with French champagne.

Would you take a slice of Trump pizza?