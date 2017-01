Related Coverage 1 dog found, 3 others still missing after rollover crash near Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Searchers are looking for one dog still missing after a fatal rollover crash on I-25 last week.

The search for Kelly, a 75-pound apricot and cream shepherd mix, is continuing.

Powder was recovered safely Friday in the Colorado City area with the help of local residents who recognized her from missing posters. She is being sent to Pueblo Animal Services for a medical evaluation.

The volunteer search team found Sandy on Thursday. Coco was found Tuesday.

The rollover crash happened January 13 when 59-year-old Charles Roberts of Katy, Texas, struck a guardrail between Walsenburg and Colorado City. Colorado State Patrol says Roberts overcorrected, causing the truck to roll. Roberts was driving a van full of 27 dogs from Houston to various Colorado rescues when he crashed last Friday. He died at the scene.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kelly, call 720-256-3291.