COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Protesters gathered downtown soon after President Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday morning.

“The election you know, as turbulent was it was, it sort of just galvanized young people and made them realize, ‘hey, I need to have a say in this, I need to have a voice and these things do matter to me,” said 23-year-old William Convington.

The protest was organized by the peace group, Citizens for Peace in Space.

Several students from Palmer High School also joined in, hoping to have their voices heard.

“It may not make a big difference, but it may be like, ‘ hey, this is happening, we are not going to let you do what you want to us. We’re going to stay here and we’re going to be bright and we’re not just going to fall to someone like you,” said 15-year-old Izumi Peterson, a student at Palmer High School.

One protester carried a socialist flag.

“It’s historically been used to denote left-wing politics, anti-capitalist politics, working class politics and it’s sort of the flag of the people; oppressed minorities, oppressed working people, women, gay people, anyone who has kind of been the underdog historically,” Convington said.

Many hope everything they’re standing up for will cause a change.

“Make him a better person in the long run and unless he’s impeached, he’s going to be in four years. So, our protest could just make him do things in a different way and kind of bring out his better angel,” said Bill Sulzman, director of Citizens for Peace in Space.