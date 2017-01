COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A pedestrian was shot when he got into an argument with a man riding in a car in southern Colorado Springs Thursday evening, according to police.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. Police said the victim, a 29-year-old man, was walking on Verde Drive near South Circle Drive when he got into an argument with the occupants of a car driving by. A man got out of the car and pulled a gun, pointing it at the victim. The victim reached for the gun and was shot in the hand. The suspect then got back into the car and left.

The victim walked home, and a family member drove him to the hospital. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

No suspects have been arrested.