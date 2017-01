COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Join FOX21 for the Colorado Springs Heart Ball to benefit the American Heart Association.

The event is Saturday, February 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Broadmoor. It’s an opportunity for the Colorado Springs community to network with peers and learn more about the American Heart Association’s mission to prevent heart disease and stroke.

The event includes a silent auction, dinner, a speaking program, a featured survivor story, a live auction, entertainment, and dancing.

Tickets and corporate sponsorships are available at coloradospringsheartball.heart.org .