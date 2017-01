COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Kids on Bikes and Mountain Equipment Recyclers are teaming up to further promote healthy lifestyles in our community.

Kids on Bikes’ social enterprise, The Pedal Station, and their staff and program management have all moved to Mountain Equipment Recyclers’ location on South Tejon Street.

“The partnership between Mountain Equipment Recyclers and Kids on Bikes also involves a foundation based out of Denver called Beanstalk Foundation,” Kids on Bikes executive director Daniel Byrd said. “And the three of us sat down together so that we could figure out how a business might become owned by a nonprofit to further that nonprofit’s mission, and so over the course of a year we’ve been expanding on that idea and now we are into that next phase of sharing our resources and sharing our customers and getting the community involved.”

The Pedal Station will continue to collect and resell donated bicycles and related equipment. Kids on Bikes will continue to provide bikes to kids in the community who might not otherwise receive one.

Over the six years Mountain Equipment Recyclers has been in business, the organization has given more than $100,000 to local nonprofits.