CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A bomb squad called out to investigate “suspicious boxes” in a Cañon City attic Wednesday discovered the boxes were filled with nothing but empty beer bottles.

Cañon City police said around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a citizen told them about potential flammable or explosive items in the attic of a home on Phay Avenue. Officers went to the home, interviewed the residents, and then called in a bomb squad.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad arrived and examined the boxes. They determined the boxes were filled with empty beer bottles and cleared the scene.