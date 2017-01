PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police recovered four stolen vehicles and arrested four suspects during an investigation Wednesday.

Police said they recovered one of the stolen cars from an address on Blake Street. Kenny Vigil, 37, and Jordan Perkins, 22, were both arrested on warrants for failure to appear.

Later the same day, police recovered another stolen car and two stolen motorcycles from an address on Fourth Avenue. They arrested two suspects at that location. Charlotte Ortiz, 32, is charged with auto theft. Bernard Gonzales, 50, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear. He will also be charged with auto theft.