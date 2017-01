CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A Fremont County sheriff’s deputy is being credited with using the opiate antidote NARCAN to save the life of a woman who was being arrested on drug charges Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy went to an address on West Third Street in Florence to help arrest 18-year-old Megan Hamilton. Hamilton was wanted on several warrants, including one for failure to appear on charges of possession of dangerous drugs.

Deputies said Hamilton had drugs on her when she was arrested. A few minutes after she was put into the patrol car, the deputy noticed she was slumped over and appeared unresponsive. The deputy tried to wake her up, but she did not respond, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy administered NARCAN, and she woke up seconds later. Hamilton later told deputies she had taken a large amount of heroin minutes before being arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hamilton was taken to the hospital as a precaution, then jailed on the warrants along with a charge of possession and use of a controlled substance.

During the investigation, deputies also arrested 34-year-old John Westphal. He is charged with resisting arrest, obstruction, and use of schedule one and two drugs.

The sheriff’s office said all Fremont County deputies carry NARCAN with them every day.