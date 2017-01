Colorado Springs police are asking for help to identify a bank robber.

Police said it was Monday January 9 around 5:00 when a man entered the TCF Bank near Union Blvd. and Briargate Pkwy. and demanded cash. According to police, the suspect left on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

The robber is described as a white man is his late teens to mid-20s, standing about 5’10” to 6’ tall and weighing approximately 230 pounds.

Anyone with information or is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.