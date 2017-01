COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Recent advances in DNA technology helped Colorado Springs police detectives solve two cold cases in the past year, the department said Thursday.

One of the cases remained unsolved for 44 years. On September 19, 1972, 19-year-old Deborah Lynn May was stabbed to death in Colorado Springs. Recent advances in DNA technology led detectives from CSPD’s Cold Case Homicide Unit to re-submit DNA evidence belonging to the suspect. Testing identified the suspect as Craig Brame, who had been stationed at Fort Carson alongside May’s boyfriend.

“The DNA evidence, together with decades’ worth of investigative work, convinced investigators and the district attorney that Craig Brame was responsible for the murder of Deborah Lynn May,” police said in a statement.

Brame died on April 29, 2004.

The second case remained unsolved for six years. On March 8, 2010, 56-year-old Yong Glen was shot to death in her tailoring shop on Maizeland Road. The shooting suspect then stole Glen’s car.

In March 2016, Colorado Springs detectives were informed someone had tried to register Glen’s car in California. Investigators identified Robert Quillen as the driver of the car in California, and learned that he had committed suicide shortly before the car surfaced. Forensic analysis of the gun used in Quillen’s suicide matched that of the gun used to murder Glen in 2010. This evidence, coupled with other evidence gathered over the past six years, convinced investigators that Quillen was responsible for the murder.