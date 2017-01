COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — We continue to get calls from people who live at the Pine Creek Village Apartments complaining about the living conditions and how the landlord isn’t fixing things properly.

107 calls were made in 2016 to city code enforcement by people living there.

They had complaints about roaches, bed bugs, water damage from leaky pipes, and mold.

People said that what the complex is doing to fix those problems isn’t helping.

Nikki Butler and her wife Christy Graham just moved in on Friday the 13th.

They said it’s been hell ever sense; starting with a problem with their furnace that put their lives at risk.

“We probably would have not woken up, because of carbon monoxide,” said Butler.

On top of that, they have a bug problem.

“The cockroaches are coming from under the door,” said Butler.

This is a common theme throughout the complex.

One man’s kitchen cabinets have substantial water damage the complex hasn’t fixed for weeks and the cabinets are filled with roaches.

One attorney said the problem people are experiencing at the complex violates a tenant’s right to a habitable place to live.

“Most people would agree that if you have a bunch of cockroaches running around that’s not habitable. If you have a lot of mold, that’s not habitable,” said Attorney Mike McDivitt.

People can, and have, filed a lot of code complaints, but the landlord seems to be exploiting loopholes in the system.

One of the only hopes they have for seeing actual change, “they need to team up and have a show of force to force the landlord to take care of it,” said McDivitt.

Nikki and her wife can’t believe they’re going through this.

“For us to be new tenants and moving in. You’re supposed to be happy about your new place and it aint been nothing but stress,” said Butler.