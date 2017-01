COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The same men robbed two convenience stores in Colorado Springs overnight, according to police.

The first robbery happened around 3:15 a.m. at a store on Hancock Expressway near Delta Drive. The second one happened about 40 minutes later at the Shell at the intersection of Powers Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard.

Police said the suspects in both robberies were all wearing masks. They went into the stores, displayed weapons, and demanded cash. They also stole cigarettes and liquor in the second robbery.

Police said no one was injured in either robbery.

No suspects have been arrested.