COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A parolee was arrested Tuesday evening after officers found guns and meth on top of a car he was working on, according to police.

Police said around 8:20 p.m., parole officers went to a mobile home on Airport Road to check on Michael Powell, 35. When they found him, they saw two pistols and about 100 grams of suspected meth on top of a car he was working on.

Police confirmed the substance was meth, and learned one of the guns had been reported stolen in September. Powell was arrested.