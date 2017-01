DENVER — A man is facing federal charges after he made a bomb threat on a Denver-bound flight Monday, according to prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver said it happened on United Flight 231 from San Diego to Denver. The suspect, 20-year-old Cameron Korth, claimed to have found a note in the plane’s bathroom. The note stated that there was a bomb on the plane, and that the flight crew shouldn’t try to land the plane.

Korth shared the note with the flight crew, who alerted FBI agents at Denver International Airport. When the plane landed, it was parked on an isolated runway. Passengers were evacuated onto buses while police swept the plane with explosive detection K9s. No explosives were found.

Prosecutors said Korth was then asked to write an accounting of what happened on the flight. Investigators noticed similarities between his handwriting and the handwriting on the note. Eventually, investigators determined Korth had written the note himself. He had put it in the toilet seat cover dispenser and then pointed it out to a flight attendant, according to prosecutors.

Korth is charged with maliciously conveying false information. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.