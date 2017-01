BOONE, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a Boone man who has been missing for two weeks.

Deputies said 24-year-old Ian Willcoxon last communicated with family and friends on the morning of January 4. They said it’s unusual for him to go this long without contacting anyone.

Deputies said Willcoxon lives part time in Conroe, Texas. Deputies contacted his family members there, but they had not heard from him either.

Willcoxon is described as a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He’s about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 155 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-583-6250 or Pueblo County Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).