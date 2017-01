CANON CITY, Colo. — We continue to search for answers after new evidence in a decades old murder case was found inside a storage unit over the weekend in Canon City.

The storage unit belonged to Fremont County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Robert Dodd, who’s since been placed on administrative leave. The evidence potentially relates to the murder of 17-year-old Candace Hiltz, who was shot to death in August of 2006 in her family home in the Copper Gulch area which is 25 miles southwest of Canon City.

No arrests were ever made in the case.

Lieutenant Dodd lost control of the storage unit after failing to pay rental fees. That’s when a Canon City man purchased the contents inside not knowing that it contained potential crucial evidence to an unsolved murder

“Something isn’t right,” said Heather Hiltz, the sister-in-law of Candace Hiltz. “Something is not right here.”

Nearly 11 years after her murder, the family of Candace Hiltz is shocked by the evidence found inside storage units.

“You know it’s frustrating,” said Heather. “It’s upsetting, it makes you sick to your stomach. It just seems very off. It just doesn’t seem right to me, like I’ve said before it seems to me that someone is covering something up here.”

According to the Pueblo Chieftain, a blanket, bloody socks, a hatchet and rope were all discovered inside the storage unit formerly rented out by a Lieutenant directly involved in the murder investigation.

“My whole suspicion with it is our little sister got into a verbal altercation with a police officer five days before her death,” said Heather. “The family dog was killed right before her death. These things always seemed very off to me.”

Candace was a young mother at the time of her death and is remembered by family and friends as a loving kind soul.

“She spoke her mind, always.” said Heather. “She was really funny. She was just an amazing person, she really was.”

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is investigating how the evidence came to be in the storage unit, a process that the family realizes will take time.

“I just wish this would have happened ten years ago and I know it’s going to be a long fight to figure out exactly what happened but we’ve waited a long time,” said Heather. “A little bit more time is not going to make a difference.”

The family says they aren’t pointing fingers or placing blame on any law enforcement but they do feel that someone did try to cover up Candace’s murder.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s office says they will not comment on the case because it’s an active investigation