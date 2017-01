COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured a man over the weekend.

Police say 34-year-old Victor Carter, Jr. was arrested Tuesday after authorities established his location at an apartment in the 2700 block of Arlington Drive.

According to authorities, Carter Jr. led officers on a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody.

He is being held on a warrant charging criminal attempt first degree murder.

The shooting happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South Chelton Road. Police say they found a man at the scene with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.